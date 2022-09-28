Ahmedabad Railway Station redevelopment: Check out new proposed integrated design

Follow us on Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR, INDIA TV Ahmedabad railway station will have integrated connectivity with bullet train, metro station, existing BRT, city buses & taxis.

Ahmedabad railway station redevelopment: The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

Ahmedabad Railway Station redevelopment

648 m X 140 m wide roof plaza will be built above the tracks.

Integrated connectivity with bullet train, metro station, existing BRT, city buses & taxis.

13 lane kilometers of elevated road network planned.

Iconic design with a huge arch inspired by Modhera sun temple & sun-themed architecture planned across the station.

The new iconic towers & arch shall be a new landmark for Ahmedabad city.

Benefits of railway stations redevelopment

Redevelopment of three major stations on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode.

The redevelopment of three stations will result in creation of 35,744 new jobs.

It will improve daily experience of more than 2 million of travellers.

It will help local economy through investment, additional business opportunities.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

(With inputs from PTI)

