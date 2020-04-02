Image Source : New COVID-19 cases emerge from Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya; Bihar's total rises to 24

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 24 in Bihar, officials said. Bihar Health Society Monitoring Officer, Ragini Mishra said on Wednesday that three more persons, one each from Begusarai, Nalanda and Gaya, were found to be infected with the coronavirus that has claimed over 40 lives in India so far.

The patient from Begusarai, who tested positive, has returned from Dubai and the one in Nalanda came back from Abu Dhabi. Besides, the COVID-19 patient of Gaya, a woman, returned to her home from Dubai, officials said.

A resident of Munger who had returned from Qatar and was infected with coronavirus succumbed to the deadly virus in AIIMS, Patna on March 21. Two of his neighbours were also found to be COVID-19 positive as they had come in contact with him.

The patient from Munger was later admitted to a private hospital in Patna. In that hospital, two more persons have also tested positive.