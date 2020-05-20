Artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India: MEA on Nepal releasing new map

Image Source : PTI File Image

Just as the Nepal government released a revised political and administrative map on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.

"Nepal government has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue," a statement from the ministry read today.

"Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the ministry said as it dismissed Nepal's claim. "Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge Nepal Govt to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

In the statement, MEA further said that it hoped that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.

The response comes after Nepal government released a revised political and administrative map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said the areas belong to the country and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage