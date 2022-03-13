Nepal lawmaker accuses govt of remaining silent over India’s construction of embankment in Darchula

Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
Speaking in Parliament, CPN-UML Lawmaker Bhim Bahadur Rawal in Nepal demanded an answer from the government on remaining silent on the issue.

Kathmandu Published on: March 13, 2022 23:00 IST
A Nepali lawmaker on Sunday accused the government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of remaining silent over India’s reported construction of an embankment in the Darchula district. Speaking in Parliament, CPN-UML Lawmaker Bhim Bahadur Rawal demanded an answer from the government on remaining silent on the issue.

“It is shameful that our government has remained silent over the construction work started by India a few days ago. The government needs to be deeply focused on the issue. The Minister for Home Affairs and the Minister for Foreign Affairs should come to this House and furnish an answer to the Nepali people regarding the matter,” he said.

Rawal also demanded that the public be informed about the work that has been done since the US-funded USD 500-million Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement was passed by parliament. Under the MCC programme, the US government will provide grant assistance which will be mainly utilised on strengthening Nepal's transmission line that would facilitate the export of hydro-electricity to India in the near future and also improve the country's road networks. 

