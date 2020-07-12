Image Source : PTI Nepal heavy rain causes flood alert in Bihar (Representational image)

The incessant rain in Nepal has triggered flood alert in Bihar. Several rivers in North Bihar like Bagmati, Kamla, Gandak among others are now overflowing because of the rain. Due to this, the chances of potential flooding has increased in districts like Muzzafarpur, Sitamadi, Motihari, Madhubani and Betiya.

“The rainfall has been heavy, but the situation is under control. The Water Resources Department (WRD) is monitoring the situation contantly and the DMs have been put on high alert to meet any eventuality," a WRD official said. According to the officials there is thick cloud cover in Nepal and entire north Bihar.

According to TOI, while Kamla recieved rainfall in the range of 30mm to 67mm, it was in the range of 39.8mm to 101.4mm for Bagmati at four places.

