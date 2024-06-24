NEET-UG paper leak: CBI takes over 5 cases from Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan pertaining to alleged malpractices

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET-UG paper leak

NEET-UG paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of five new cases involving alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which were previously under investigation by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that the central agency has re-registered one case each from Gujarat and Bihar, and three cases from Rajasthan, as its own First Information Report (FIR). Additionally, it is expected to take up another case from Latur, Maharashtra. Except for the case from Bihar, the other four cases appear to involve isolated incidents of impersonation and cheating involving local officials, invigilators, and candidates.

CBI probing 6 cases pertaining to irregularities

The CBI has already filed its own FIR related to a case based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry for a thorough investigation. With the addition of these new cases, the CBI is currently investigating a total of six cases concerning alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, according to officials.

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

CBI registers first FIR

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency, a demand raised by a section of students protesting in several cities.

"The ministry of education has requested the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust and destruction of evidence by candidates, institutes and middlemen," a CBI spokesperson said earlier.

The role of public servants, if any, connected with the conduct of the examination and also into the entire gamut of events and the larger conspiracy will also be under the scanner, officials have said.

(With PTI Inputs)

