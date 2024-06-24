From NEET scam to water crisis: Rahul Gandhi flags 10 issues in 'first 15 days of NDA' govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha session: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday flagged ten issues that occurred in the first 15 days of the Modi 3.0 government on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha Session. He accused PM Modi of being on the back foot and busy saving his government.

In a post on X, the Congress leader listed out a series of incidents and issues that happened in recent days, including a tragic train accident in West Bengal and terror attacks in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi flags 10 issues in 'first 15 days of NDA' govt

"First 15 days of NDA: Horrific train accident, Terrorist attacks in Kashmir, plight of passengers in trains, NEET scam, NEET PG cancelled, UGC NET paper leak, Rising milk, pulses, gas, toll prices, Forests blazing with fire, Water crisis and deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave," he said.

'Narendra Modi is busy saving his government'

"Psychologically on the backfoot Narendra Modi is busy saving his government. The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," he said.

"INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," he added.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution and said the opposition would not allow the prime minister to escape without accountability. "We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

"This attack is not acceptable to us," Gandhi said.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it."

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: JP Nadda, BJP chief, replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to host dinner for new council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan today