President Droupadi Murmu to host dinner for new council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner for the new council of ministers on Monday. The dinner for the new council of ministers will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on June 24. PM Modi took the oath in Hindi amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" raised by members of the treasury benches.

Council of ministers take oath

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

PM Modi congratulates newly elected MPs

Earlier, while addressing the media outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country. "Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

PM thanks people of country

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time. "This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

Dinner was hosted for outgoing council of ministers

Earlier this month, President Murmu hosted a dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the outgoing council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha Om Birla. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha ended on June 16 and subsequently a new government was formed.

