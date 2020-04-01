NBA welcomes Supreme Court order asking media to refrain from publishing fake news on coronavirus crisis

Image Source : PTI In wake of fake news regarding coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court has ordered media to refrain from publishing or reporting any "fake news" on COVID-19

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has welcomed the Supreme Court order dated March 31, 2020, directing media to refrain from publishing or reporting any "fake news" on coronavirus crisis. The NBA, in a release, has also agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any “fake news” in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis.

"NBA is also pleased to learn that a daily bulletin by the Government of India through all media avenues including social media and forums will be made available to clear the doubts of people. This would help the media immensely to clarify their doubts and enable them to do accurate reporting," NBA said in a statement, issued by Rajat Sharma, President, News Broadcasters Association.

"NBA appreciates that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion, debate, and coverage about the pandemic," the statement added.