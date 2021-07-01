Navjot Singh Sidhu may get bigger role in Punjab, Congress leadership upset with Amarinder Singh: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE | Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves from the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may have gained crucial lead in his fight against Punjab Chief Minister Amarindar Singh. If sources are to be believed, Sidhu may get an important role in the party after an organisational revamp.

Sources said that taking the anti-incumbency factor into consideration, the three-member committee has suggested reshuffle in the cabinet. Sources further added that Congress' central leadership is upset with CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, a former state minister, on Wednesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi and India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Though there was no word about what transpired during the crucial meeting, there was speculation that Sidhu may agree to his new role that the Gandhis have for him in the revamped state unit of the party ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

Sidhu's complained about a lot of issues including action in sacrilege issue, drug case, the sand contracts which are still with Akalis in Punjab, sources said.

The Amritsar East MLA also complained to the party high command that even after clear instructions, Captain Amarinder Singh did not hold any press conference and put him on clear air. He also alleged that, Captain Amarinder Singh has still not announced 200 units free electricity in the state, sources added.

Sidhu is miffed with the chief minister ever since he quit the cabinet in 2019.

ALSO READ: 'Misguided missile': Sukhbir Badal's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Latest India News