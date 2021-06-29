Navjot Singh Sidhu on his way to meet Gandhis, Rahul says, 'no meeting’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he is going to meet the Gandhis on Tuesday

Hours after cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed to have set up a meeting with the party top brass, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening said that no such meet was scheduled.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "No meeting with Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu)", as he left his residence for 10 Janpath, party's president Sonia Gandhi's residence.

According to reports, Sidhu had left his residence in Patiala to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today.

Sidhu on Monday had claimed that he will meet senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Tuesday.

His meeting with the Gandhis comes amid the ongoing infighting in the Punjab Congress.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to get their views on the political situation in the state and the steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing. Singh had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

