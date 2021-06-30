Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Misguided missile': Sukhbir Badal's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as a 'misguided missile'. Speaking to news agency ANI, Badal said that Punjab needs a person who thinks about the state's development.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself," he said.

"Today, Punjab doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state," Badal added.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has attacked the CM over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

Singh had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

Early this month, Sidhu appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit.

On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi. However, he returned to Chandigarh without an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

READ MORE: New SIT inching closer to justice in 2015 sacrilege case: Navjot Singh Sidhu

READ MORE: Sidhu's grievances valid but timing of remarks wrong: Harish Rawat

Latest India News