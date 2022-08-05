Congress protest: Priyanka Gandhi lifted from sit-in, dragged into police van | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cops drag Priyanka Gandhi into the police vehicle

Congress protest: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — who was protesting outside the AICC headquarters on Friday as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment — was detained by cops. A video showed how the senior Congress leader was lifted from her sit-in and dragged into the police vehicle. Follow Live Updates Here

Dressed in black, as several other party members did to register their protest against the government, Priyanka Gandhi crossed the police barricades put up on the road outside the party headquarters and squatted on the road, with police personnel asking her to move from there as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar.

The Congress general secretary was subsequently put in a vehicle forcibly by police and taken away.

In a video from inside the police vehicle shared by the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi said they think that by showing force they can silence us and force us into a compromise.

Why will we do that, she asked. "Their ministers cannot see the price rise, so we wanted to walk till prime minister's House and show the high inflation, show the gas cylinder whose price is sky high," she said.

"There is no inflation for Modi ji, he has given away the country's wealth to 2-4 people....Two-four people have become very rich, but the common person is suffering. They have a lot of money, they can't see price rise. Flour, rice, and cooking gas have all become expensive," she alleged.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and took out a march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other Congress MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk.

