National anthem recital made mandatory in UP madarsas

Reciting the national anthem before students begin their class has been made mandatory in madarsas across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Madarsa National Anthem News: The UP Board of Madarsa Education has made it mandatory for students in madarsas to recite the national anthem before they begin their class. The national anthem is to be recited along with morning prayers, the board said in a notification issed on Thursday (March 24, 2022).

Reciting of national anthem and hoisting of national flag on Independence Day was made mandatory in madarsas across Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Apart from this, the madarsa board has also decided to install biometric systems to map attendance of teachers. Registration of students will now be done online.

It may be noted that the Yogi Adityanath government, in 2018, had ordered cancellation of registration and derecognise a madarsa in Maharajganj district after a cleric prevented stopped students from singing the national anthem on the occasion of Independence Day

