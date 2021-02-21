Image Source : FILE/PTI Night curfew in Nashik, Rs 1000 fine for no mask: Here are the restrictions imposed in the city

After Pune, a night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Nashik. The restriction will come into effect from Monday 11 pm and will end at 5 am on Tuesday. Only essential services will be allowed during the said period.

A fine of Rs 1000 will be levied on those found without masks. Earlier, the charge was Rs 200.

Earlier today, the Pune administration announced a night curfew in the city, in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am, during which no public movement will be allowed. Those involved in essential services will, however, be exempted from the restrictions. Schools and colleges in the city will also remain closed till February 28.

READ MORE: Night curfew in Pune as COVID-19 cases continue to rise; schools, colleges closed till Feb 28

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was contemplating a night curfew across the state of Maharashtra, and that a decision would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, the Amravati administration has extended the weekend lockdown for the next seven days. There will be a total lockdown in Amravati, except Achalpur city. Essential services will be allowed in the region during this period.

READ MORE: Maharashtra govt imposes one-week total lockdown in Amravati as COVID cases surge

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News