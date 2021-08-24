Narayan Rane supporters, Mumbai police indulges in verbal spat in Ratnagiri | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, ANI Union Minister Narayan Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody.

A verbal spat erupted between supporters of Union Minister Narayan Rane and police in Ratnagiri, following the minister's arrest over his 'Slap Uddhav' remark at the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested today after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence, news agency PTI reported.

Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody.

After the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the police, the next Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be held under the leadership of Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council. Pravin Darekar has left for Ratnagiri, Maharashtra BJP said.

There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

Slamming the Maharashtra government for the arrest of Narayan Rane, BJP president JP Nadda said it was violative of constitutional values, and his party will not be be cowed down by such actions.

In a tweet, Nadda said the "huge" response the BJP has received in its 'Jan Aashirvad Yatra' has jolted its rivals.

"We fight democratically. The yatra will continue," he said.

