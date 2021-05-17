'Follow constitutional norms': Governor tells Mamata Banerjee as TMC workers go on rampage at CBI office

Image Source : PTI TMC activists protest outside the CBI office Nizam Palace over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee over violent protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers outside the CBI office in Kolkata. In a series of tweets, Dhankar expressed his disappointment regarding the violent protests and called for strict action against the perpetrators.

"Concerned at alarming situation. Call upon Mamata Banerjee to follow constitutional norms and rule of law. Police must take all steps to maintain law and order," he tweeted.

Dhankar also chided state police for ill-management of the situation. "Pathetic that Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police are just onlookers. Appeal to you to act and restore law and order.”

Earlier today, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra, and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI in connection to the Narada sting case. Enraged by the arrest of party colleagues, CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at 'Nizam Palace' here where the CBI has the office of its anti-corruption cell.

Mamata is currently holding a protest at the CBI office while scores of TMC workers are demonstrating outside the office of the central probe agency. They even pelted stones at security officials, promting them to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

