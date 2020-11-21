India lodges strong protest over Nagrota-Jaish link; Pakistan High Commission official summoned

Image Source : PTI Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir police personnel show a damaged wall of a police post after an encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Pakistan High Commission's official was on Saturday summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over Nagrota encounter, in which four terrorists were neutralised. According to sources, India conveyed its strong concern to Pakistan on the terror attack, allegedly planned by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir. A strong protest was lodged demanding Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory while dismantling the terrorism infrastructure.

The government of India stands firm and resolute in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism, said sources.

In yet another development, evidence have revealed the four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers. Police have now recovered a digital mobile radio from the slain terrorists, which have shown some text messages from Pakistani handlers.

The handlers, in Shakargarh area of Punjab's Narowal district in Pakistan, had asked the terrorists about their whereabouts and if they have reached safely. The recovered digital mobile radio has been manufactured by a Pakistani company 'Micro Electronics' and QMobile smartphone.

The messages on the DMR set clearly show that the intruding terrorists were in constant touch with their handlers across the border. "Kahan phnche, kya soorte haal hai. Koi mushkil toh nahi," the texts read.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, the police had confirmed.

Four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, while one police constable sustained injuries during the operation.

According to sources, the four terrorists were likely from the United Nations-designated terror group JeM.

