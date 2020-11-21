Nagrota encounter: Slain JeM terrorists were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers; evidence recovered

Image Source : PTI Nagrota encounter: Slain JeM terrorists were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers

The four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers, evidence have revealed. Police have now recovered a digital mobile radio from the slain terrorists, which have shown some text messages from Pakistani handlers. The handlers, in Shakargarh area of Punjab's Narowal district in Pakistan, had asked the terrorists about their whereabouts and if they have reached safely. The recovered digital mobile radio has been manufactured by a Pakistani company 'Micro Electronics' and QMobile smartphone.

The messages on the DMR set clearly show that the intruding terrorists were in constant touch with their handlers across the border. "Kahan phnche, kya soorte haal hai. Koi mushkil toh nahi," the texts read.

The agency now suspects the message was sent by a handler in Shakargarh in PoK.

The other evidence includes medicines manufactured in Karachi. The shoes worn by the JeM terrorists were also manufactured in Pakistan.

In addition, a wireless set and a GPS device have also been recovered.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in the encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Government sources said NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting in which Modi took stock of the situation.

The terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the sources added.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

