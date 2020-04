Tablighi Jamaat member, quarantined in Nagpur after returning from Indonesia, tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP Positions are marked for maintaining physical distance at a market place in Mumbai as coronavirus grips country.

A COVID-19 patient has been quarantined in Nagpur after he returned from Indonesia. The infected person is a resident of Chandrapur region which is close by to Nagpur, officials informed. The man is a member of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat and since he has not come back to Chandrapur after returning from Indonesia, the district administration is trying to gather more information about him, the official said on Monday.

Four couples from the district went to Indonesia in February and flew back to Delhi in the third week of last month. They later took a domestic flight and reached Nagpur where they were kept under quarantine at an MLA hostel, the official said. None of them has since returned to Chandrapur, which

is located about 150 km from Nagpur. One of these persons, who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur on Monday, the official said.

When contacted, Chandrapur Collector Dr Kunal Khemnar said, "We have sought details of the person as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district. After getting all details of his travel history, we will decide the course of action." A religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

