India COVID-19 cases surge to 4,421; 114 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN hotspots. Check statewise list

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.
Globally, total infected patients in the world due to COVID-19 have crossed 1.3 million (1,346,966) including over 74,000 deaths. US, Italy, UK are the worst-hit places due to coronavirus after China. On Monday, the United States recorded a maximum of over a thousand deaths in a single day taking the total number of deaths in the country to 10,876 while there are over 3,67,385 cases.
Fight Against Coronavirus
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|266
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|32
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|8
|0
|8
|Delhi
|523
|19
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|144
|22
|12
|11
|Haryana
|90
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|109
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|327
|58
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|748
|56
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|76
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|288
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|621
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|31
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|305
|21
|3
|31
|West Bengal
|91
|13
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4421*
|326
|114
