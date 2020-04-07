India COVID-19 cases surge to 4,421; 114 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN hotspots. Check statewise list

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Globally, total infected patients in the world due to COVID-19 have crossed 1.3 million (1,346,966) including over 74,000 deaths. US, Italy, UK are the worst-hit places due to coronavirus after China. On Monday, the United States recorded a maximum of over a thousand deaths in a single day taking the total number of deaths in the country to 10,876 while there are over 3,67,385 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 266 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 32 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0 8 Delhi 523 19 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 144 22 12 11 Haryana 90 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 327 58 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 748 56 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 76 4 6 25 Rajasthan 288 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 621 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 31 West Bengal 91 13 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4421* 326 114

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cases reach 1.35 million, death toll nears 75,000

ALSO READ | 12 staffers of Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital test coronavirus positive

Latest India News