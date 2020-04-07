Mumbai: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases reported from Dharavi; Dr Baliga Nagar area sealed

Image Source : AP Mumbai: 2 more COVID-19 postive cases reported from Dharavi; Dr Baliga Nagar area sealed

Two more coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi district as the father and brother of the 2nd confirmed COVID-19 infected in the area also tested positive.

As per reports, Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi has been sealed off and contact tracing of the new cases is underway. Total COVID-19 cases in Dharavi currently stand at 7. One coronavirus related death has also been reported from the area.

Over 500 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the city of Mumbai including 34 deaths. Overall, Maharashtra has confirmed the most number of coronavirus cases in India -- 868.

As many as 52 people in the state have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu (621) and Delhi (523) have the most number of COVID-19 cases.

