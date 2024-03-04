Nafe Singh Rathee case: Two shooters involved in INLD leader's murder arrested from Goa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Deceased INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee.

Days after the cold-blooded daylight murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana President Nafe Singh Rathee, at least two accused have been arrested in connection with the matter. Two shooters, identified as Saurabh and Ashish, were arrested from Goa in a joint operation of Jhajjar Police, Haryana STF and a Special Cell of Delhi Police. According to the information, both accused will be brought to Jhajjar from Goa by morning flight on Monday. Meanwhile, Police are looking for two more shooters who are still at large.

Both accused belong to Kapil Sangwan gang

It has been learnt that both accused are residents of Delhi's Nangloi and are associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. Notably, London-based gangster Sangwan had claimed responsibility for killing Nafe Singh. The gangster took to social media and said that he was the one who got Nafe Singh killed. He further added that the leader had a close friendship with gangster Manjeet Mahal.

Sangwan alleged that Nafe Singh used to work with Manjeet Mahal's brother Sanjay in capturing properties. "He supported Mahal in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends," Sangwan added. He further threatened, "This will be the outcome for anyone who joins hands with my enemy. If anybody supports my enemies, I will support their enemies and all the 50 bullets will wait to take away that person's life."

Case handed over to CBI

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that the accused involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee will not be spared at any cost and the strictest action will be taken in this regard. Haryana police have handed over the investigation into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhajjar Dr Arpit Jain also said that strict action will be taken against the culprits, adding that persons on whom the police have suspicion are being questioned. Notably, Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on February 25 by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

