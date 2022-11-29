'Nadav Lapid made a big mistake': Israeli govt official after 'The Kashmir Files' called vulgar & propaganda

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Israeli filmmaker and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid makes objectionable comments on 'The Kashmir Files' movie

The Kashmir Files controversy: Slamming Israeli filmmaker and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid's 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel said that they don't accept it and has nothing to do with their country. Shoshani further said he told the jury head that he's made a big mistake.

"When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We're Jews who suffered from horrible things & I think we've to share other's suffering," Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel said.

"Concerning Nadav, we don't accept it. I personally don't accept it. Ambassador, who was there with me in Goa last night, doesn't accept it. It's his own private opinion. He can say that it's the opinion of the Jury which is alright. But it's nothing to do with Israel," Kobbi Shoshani said.

"I told him after the speech that he made a big mistake, that it wasn't appropriate. Ambassador & I rolled out the comment and tweets in a way that makes very clear what we think about using words like "propaganda", we don't accept it. He is not representing the State of Israel," he mentioned.

"From my point of view, I can't force anyone to apologise. If you ask personally, yes I think he has to apologise because he entered a political dispute in India & it's not something which he has to do," he added.

Earlier, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon in an open letter to fellow countryman Nadav Lapid asked him to apologise for his comments to India.

Ambassador Naor Gilon lambasted the jury head saying, "I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price."

"As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here," he said.

"You will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and “made a statement”. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM boxes following your “bravery” and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility," the ambassador said.

