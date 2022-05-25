Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ @HORARAMANDEEP Six people ride a two-wheeler in Mumbai in shocking video | Watch

Throwing caution to the winds, and with no regard for traffic rules, six people rode a two-wheeler in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In a viral video shared extensively on Twitter, five boys are seen riding a scooter and the last one sitting on the shoulder of the passenger.

A boy wearing a black kurta was spotted sitting on the shoulder of a pillion rider on what appears to be a Honda Activa which six people are said to be riding. The video is filmed from inside a car near Star Bazaar in Andheri West.

A Twitter user, Ramandeep Singh Hora, shared the video with the caption, "Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter." He also tagged the Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Traffic Police.

The traffic police replied within a few minutes with an automated response asking for the 'exact location' where the incident took place.

The user replied, “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West."

Resharing the video, another user with an account named 'Roads of Mumbai' shared the precise location as Link Road in Andheri West.

It is still unknown whether any action was taken against the offenders.

