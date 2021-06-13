Uddhav watching? Shiv Sena MLA forces BMC contractor to sit on waterlogged road, dumps garbage | VIDEO

Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena MLA Dilip on Friday mistreated a BMC worker in Mumbai, as he pushed him into a pool of watersoaked garbage dump and made other Shiv Sena workers throw garbage at him.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande has landed himself in a controversy after he forced a BMC contactor to sit on a waterlogged road in Mumbai. The incident took place on Saturday in the Saki Naka areas of Chandivali in the metropolis. Lande represents the Chandivali seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Lande had gone to inspect the progress of works in his constituency. But he lost his temper after seeing the flooded road. Lande claimed that he had been following up with the contractor about the work for the last few days, but the latter was not responding. He, therefore, decided to visit the area to take first hand stock of the situation. When the contractor learned about Lande's visit, he arrived at the spot.

A video of the incident is now doing the rounds on the internet. Lande can be seen forcing the contractor to sit in a pile of garbage. The Sena leader then asked his supporters to put garbage on his head.

Lande said that it was the job of the contractor to clear garbage ahead of the rains. He, however, failed to discharge his duties. This resulted in waterlogging, causing problems to residents.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lashed out at the Shiv Sena. Senior BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the Shiv Sena cannot pass the buck for the problems Mumbaikers are facing due to the government's failure.

Kadam noted that the Shiv Sena is in power as he accused the party leaders and workers of being neck deep in corruption.

"Every monsoon, the gutters are cleaned but the ground reality is different. Although the work of getting the gutters cleaned lies with Sena, they are themselves resorting to drama," he said.

"Their MLAs are assaulting contractors... This is your (Shiv Sena) work, but you are beating contractors," Kadam added.

The Shiv Sena is facing a barrage of criticism from the opposition BJP as Monsoon rains have caused waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, bringing life to a standstill.

