Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal: BJP leader Mithun Baghri allegedly killed by TMC workers in Birbhum

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that one of its workers was killed by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's Birbhum. The deceased leader has been identified as Mithun Baghri, co-president of BJP's Khairashol Rural Mandal.

Mithun was allegedly attacked by a sharp weapon on Saturday in Birbhum and succumbed to the injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where was declared brought dead.

Earlier this week, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh had attacked TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over targeting of opposition leaders post-declaration of Assembly elections results last month. He had claimed that 37 party workers have lost their lives in attacks orchestrated by the ruling TMC supporters.

The saffron party has claimed that 166 BJP workers have been killed in the last five years in the eastern state.

