Image Source : ANI Mukul Roy rejoining TMC will not affect BJP: Tathagata Roy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tathagata Roy on Friday slammed former union minister Mukul Roy for rejoining Trinamool Congress and said his move will not affect the BJP.

"Mukul Roy had come to BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and today returned to it. Only he can tell the reason behind this. He wanted to say something today but Mamata Banerjee ended the press conference quickly," Roy said.

"BJP is a party which is in power at Centre with 303 MPs in Lok Sabha. BJP will not be affected in the least by Mukul Roy's leaving the party. Roy has fled the responsibility the BJP central leadership had given him," he added.

The former Governor of Tripura said that a handful of others may leave the BJP but it will have no impact on the party's base.

"If Rajib Banerjee wants to go, let him go. He lost the polls also," Tathagata Roy said.

Tathagata Roy said Mukul Roy was a state leader and BJP gave him the position of national vice-president. Alleging that the TMC is a one-person party, the BJP leader alleged that even Abhishek Banerjee "has no say in the party". "Whatever Mamata says, only that will happen. And Mukul's exit or entry will not make any difference to TMC."

He also said that Mukul Roy will not get the position and prestige that he earlier enjoyed, and alleged that people who change parties time and again "are greedy for power".

(With ANI inputs)

