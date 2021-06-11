Modi cabinet reshuffle on cards? PM, Amit Shah, Nadda meeting triggers speculation

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet, triggers speculation over cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda met on Friday amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019.

The meeting has come on the day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi in Delhi amid growing buzz about the Cabinet expansion in UP.

Prime Minister meeting union ministers in different batches

Sources, however, added that Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there.

The deliberations among the top BJP leaders at the prime minister's residence came a day after Shah also met party allies from Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel who was a minister in the first Modi government but was not inducted in the next.

There has been no official word from the party on these deliberations. The BJP has of late engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states.

BJP President Nadda also meeting party leaders

Nadda had also held a meeting with the party general secretaries where, besides the relief work carried out by the saffron organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance in the recent assembly polls were reviewed.

With the party now gearing up for the next round of assembly polls in five states early next year, including in all important Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various measures to bolster its social equation.

(With inputs from PTI)

