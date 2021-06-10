Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
  5. BSF intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda district

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda district, news agency ANI reported. It said that the man is being interrogated by officials.
