A fire broke out at the Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday evening. As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far.
More to follow.
A fire broke out at the Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday evening. As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far.
More to follow.
Top News
Latest News
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Channi's masterstroke to counter Sidhu's attack?
T20 World Cup Dhamaka: How far is Team India from the semifinals?
Kurukshetra: Allegations of Mohit Kamboj, new chapter in Mumbai drugs case?
Antim: Mahesh Manjrekar spills beans about Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Hansa Heritage building in Kandivali; 7 fire tenders rushed
Lakshadweep to become first in India to achieve full COVID vaccination
'Will gouge out eyes, chop off hands': Haryana BJP MP Arvind Sharma threatens Congress
'He's going out of power': Akhilesh attacks Yogi; slams detractors over 'Jinnah' remark
China engages in biological activities with potential dual-use applications: Pentagon report
Houston: Eight dead, several injured at US rapper Travis Scott's concert due to a crowd surge
England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates ENG vs SA Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2021: Australia stay in semifinal hunt with 8-wicket win over West Indies
T20 World Cup: Gayle appears to have played his last T20I for West Indies
Australia vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates AUS vs WI Live Cricket Score
Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, AUS vs WI playing 11
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan welcomes Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin on Weekend Ka Vaar
Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's Diwali release break records; mints Rs 100 cr
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make their relationship official; Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza shower love
Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film creates history with high numbers
Step inside Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash; Janhvi Kapoor becomes 'barbie baby' for intimate party
Fuel price: 22 states reduce VAT on petrol, diesel. Check revised rates
Retail edible oil prices drop by Rs 5-20/kg in major markets: Food Secretary
Diwali Muhurat trading 2021: Sensex, Nifty tick higher as Samvat 2078 begins on auspicious note
Petrol, diesel price cut across country as Centre cuts excise duty, states reduce VAT. Details
Flipkart launches Love it or return it program for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3
WhatsApp might extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature
Happy Diwali 2021: Best wearable devices to gift to your loved ones
Netflix starts rolling out games for Android users: Know details
PICS: Times when Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's mushy pics took the Internet by storm
PICS: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz, Giorgia Andriani & others slay at Sohail's Diwali party
PICS: Boney Kapoor, Arjun-Malaika to Janhvi, celebs lit up Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash
Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2021 Bash: Salman Khan, Hina to Kartik Aaryan, celebs glam-up the night (PICS)
PICS: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Iulia Vantur, stars galore at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
Serious! Alpha Covid19 variant detected in pets with severe myocarditis
Does walking after a meal aid digestion? Here's everything you need to know
Diwali 2021: How asthma patients can protect their lungs from air pollution
Katrina or Raveena in 'Tip tip barsa paani'? Fans can't choose who looks better with Akshay Kumar
Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj slapping a man for 'speaking in Hindi' triggers debate on social media
VIDEO: Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, fans say 'no one like you'
Netizens start meme fest after BCCI's 'Anushka Sharma scores 52 runs' tweet: 'Vamika ro rhi hai'
ITI Berhampur students create 30-feet-high e-waste sculpture of robot
Chhath Puja 2021 Calendar: Arghya time, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance
Bhai Dooj Horoscope November 6: Know astrology prediction for Leo, Libra and others
Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding destination- Six Senses Fort Barwara