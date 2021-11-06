Saturday, November 06, 2021
     
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Hansa Heritage building in Kandivali; 7 fire tenders rushed

As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Updated on: November 06, 2021 21:58 IST
A fire broke out at the Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday evening. As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far. 

More to follow. 

