Friday, November 05, 2021
     
  Father, son killed on the spot as crackers-laden scooter explodes - incident caught on CCTV

Father, son killed on the spot as crackers-laden scooter explodes - incident caught on CCTV

Three others were also injured due to the explosion in Puducherry.

Puducherry Updated on: November 05, 2021 16:02 IST
The two were riding on a two-wheeler with bundles of firecrackers, which burst into flames, killing both of them on the spot. 

In a horrific incident on Diwali, a man, and his seven-year-old son were killed on the spot as a scooter loaded with firecrackers exploded on Thursday in Puducherry.

The father, Kalainesan, and his son Pradeep were riding a two-wheeler with a bundle of firecrackers, which burst into flames. Both of them died on the spot. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media later.

Three others were also injured due to the explosion and were rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry for treatment.

