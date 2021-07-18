Mumbai marooned as heavy rains lash city | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday.

Heavy rains have been wreaking havoc over the city of Mumbai. Several people died in house collapses triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. Total 11 places have reported wall collapses, out of which two have been severely fatal.

At least five hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am. Apart from this, more than 10 people died after a compound wall came crashing down on some houses after a landslide at Bharatnagar Vashi Naka locality in Mumbai's Mahul area.

Here are some on-site pictures of ongoing rescue operations in Mumbai.

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF The IMD has said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF Following the heavy rains, Western Railway announced suspension of suburban services due to water logging at "multiple locations."

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh for next of kin of the deceased

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF Several bodies are still feared to be trapped beneath the debris of wall collapse sites in Mumbai

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF Several people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Image Source : TWITTER/@NDRF The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Apart from reports of wall collapse due to heavy rains, several areas in Mumbai also reported incidents of short circuits. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for bereaved families of the deceased.

