Mumbai marooned as heavy rains lash city | PICS

Heavy rains have been wreaking havoc over the city of Mumbai. Several people died in house collapses triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. Total 11 places have reported wall collapses, out of which two have been severely fatal.
At least five hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am. Apart from this, more than 10 people died after a compound wall came crashing down on some houses after a landslide at Bharatnagar Vashi Naka locality in Mumbai's Mahul area.
Here are some on-site pictures of ongoing rescue operations in Mumbai.
Apart from reports of wall collapse due to heavy rains, several areas in Mumbai also reported incidents of short circuits. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for bereaved families of the deceased.