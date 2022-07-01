Mumbai: Traffic snarls, waterlogging as heavy rains lash maximum city, IMD issues alert | Watch

Highlights IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2. Earlier, the weather department had issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers on Thursday at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning. The high tide warning has also been issued. People have been advised to stay away from the sea shores. Waves of 4.5 meters high can rise in the Arabian Sea. BMC said, "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today."

Trains and bus services in Mumbai were hit as heavy rains lashed the city. Water-logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas. Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged. The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rain, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm on Thursday. Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.

72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.

According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz had reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm of rainfall till Wednesday. Mumbai had received just 11.

72 per cent rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.

