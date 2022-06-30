Maharashtra rains: Weather office issues yellow alert for Mumbai tomorrow, orange for Raigad | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Sea waves lash the slums and boats at the shore during high tide

Maharashtra rains: Parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, with the capital Mumbai facing waterlogging and heavy traffic in multiple areas. The rains are likely due to an off-shore trough along the West Coast and a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas.

The weather office, in a new notification, warned that Raigad and Ratnagiri will face heavy to very heavy rains on Friday. In view of this, the IMD issued an orange alert for these districts.

Many districts are also most likely to face heavy rains, IMD said, issuing a yellow alert. The districts which can see heavy rains at isolated places are - Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindudurgh. Other districts are set to witness light rains.

Mumbai witnesses chaos - floods, traffic and building collapses

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said. The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said. Meanwhile, flooding was witnessed in some parts of the city, prompting the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

Buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said. Railway authorities claimed that the suburban trains were running normally. "It's raining heavily in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Byculla and Kurla sections. Trains are running," Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway tweeted. Some commuters, however, claimed that the train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.

(PTI inputs)

