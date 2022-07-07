Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
  4. Mumbai Rains LIVE: People asked to stay vigilant as IMD issues 'high alert' for today, waterlogging continues
Mumbai Rains LIVE: People asked to stay vigilant as IMD issues 'high alert' for today, waterlogging continues

Mumbai Rains LIVE: The IMD has issued a "high alert" for Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It has issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra.

Poorva Joshi Written By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Mumbai Updated on: July 07, 2022 8:07 IST
mumbai rains, mumbai traffic, mumbai waterlogging
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbaikars have been asked to stay alert and safe, as heavy rains are lashing the financial capital, causing severe water logging in parts like Andheri and Matunga. Other parts of Maharashtra like Sangli, Ratnagiri and Palghar are also under alert as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Three persons were injured in a landslide in Mumbai which continued to get pounded by heavy showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, resulting in water logging at many places and traffic disruptions. The IMD has issued a "high alert" for Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It has issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of officials yesterday, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

 

Live updates :Mumbai Rains LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 07, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Few trains running late on Central line

    The Central Railways on Thursday informed that some trains are running late due to heavy downpour and water logging on the Central line of local trains. As of 7:30 am today, trains on all corridors are running, as rains continue to batter Mumbai.

  • Jul 07, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Rain lashes parts of Mumbai earlier this morning

  • Jul 07, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai

  • Jul 07, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    CM Shinde asks people to remain alert and take necessary steps

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge just a week ago, chaired a meeting of officials, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

  • Jul 07, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    IMD issues high alert for today and tomorrow

    No relief was expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Maharashtra, including the financial capital, for today and tomorrow.

