Mumbai Rains LIVE: People asked to stay vigilant as IMD issues 'high alert' for today, waterlogging continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbaikars have been asked to stay alert and safe, as heavy rains are lashing the financial capital, causing severe water logging in parts like Andheri and Matunga. Other parts of Maharashtra like Sangli, Ratnagiri and Palghar are also under alert as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Three persons were injured in a landslide in Mumbai which continued to get pounded by heavy showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, resulting in water logging at many places and traffic disruptions. The IMD has issued a "high alert" for Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. It has issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of officials yesterday, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

Latest India News