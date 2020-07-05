Rainbow at Gateway of India as heavy rains continues in Mumbai | Watch

Image Source : YOUTUBE GRAB Heavy rainfall at isolated places have been predicted by the IMD through Sunday while a yellow alert has also been issued at some places. (Representational image)

As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai at isolated places since Friday, the Mumbaikers got to experience a spectacular view of a rainbow at the city's iconic Gateway of India. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad predicting spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weather department has also predicted high tide up to 15 feet high along the coastline in Mumbai.

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs. The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also received very heavy rains. Andheri region in the metropolitan has also witnessed heavy downpour this morning.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.

