Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains in MMR, 15-feet high tide expected across coastline | LIVE

A spell of heavy rain continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities all Saturday and Sunday is expected to be no different. A Yellow Alert has been issued by IMD for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for Sunday. It means that heavy rain is expected at isolated places across Mumbai.

Thane received the maximum rainfall (213.3mm) on Saturday and there were two reports of walls collapsing in the area. Mumbai's Kandivili also took a heavy pouring (184.3mm)

Today, 15-feet high tide is expected on the Mumbai coastline. Follow all the live updates with IndiaTVnews.com

Mumbai Rain: Live Updates

09:37 AM: In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains of intensity over 100mm are recorded in many parts of Mumbai and Suburbs.

09:23 AM: Some more images from Mumbai

& the pouring hasnt stopped since yesterday #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/u8rAx5LwRk — Debojyoti Dasgupta (@tisDev) July 5, 2020

09:12 AM: Twitter User clicks breathtaking image of Mumbai coastline at Marine Drive

08:26 AM: Waterlogging has been seen in several areas of Mumbai as heavy rains continued late into the night.

