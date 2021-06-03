Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Over 400 fake voter ID cards seized from flat in Kalyan

Mumbai: Over 400 fake voter ID cards seized from flat in Kalyan

Acting on a tip-off, local revenue department officials raided the flat on Tuesday and found the fake voter ID cards in the premises

PTI PTI
Kalyan Updated on: June 03, 2021 9:06 IST
Mumbai: Over 400 fake voter ID cards seized from flat in
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Over 400 fake voter ID cards seized from flat in Kalyan 

Over 400 fake voter ID cards were seized from a flat in Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, local revenue department officials raided the flat on Tuesday and found the fake voter ID cards in the premises, they said.

An offence under relevant section of the IPC has been registered against the flat owner, Kamlesh More, at the Khadakpada police station, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, they added.

ALSO READ: COVID: Maharashtra records 15,169 fresh cases, deaths decline

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X