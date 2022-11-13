25-year-old Navy sailor commits suicide by shooting self onboard, says Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle during his deputation on a naval ship on Saturday, informed Mumbai Police.

The Indian Navy said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the information received, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

The Colaba police registered a case under ADR.

Police said that the sailor was posted on the ship when he committed suicide, the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Man robbed, stabbed by auto driver, his accomplice on highway

ALSO READ | Noida: Woman breaks up with man after knowing his marital status, lover pushes her to death

Latest India News