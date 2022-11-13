Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
  25-year-old Navy sailor commits suicide by shooting self onboard, says Mumbai Police

25-year-old Navy sailor commits suicide by shooting self onboard, says Mumbai Police

Navy sailor suicide: The Indian Navy said an accidental death report has been filed in the case and an investigation has been initiated.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: November 13, 2022 11:53 IST
Mumbai: A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle during his deputation on a naval ship on Saturday, informed Mumbai Police.

The Indian Navy said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the information received, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

The Colaba police registered a case under ADR.

Police said that the sailor was posted on the ship when he committed suicide, the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

