Mumbai Metro One launches 'e-ticket on WhatsApp' on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which operates metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city on Thursday launched an `e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility.

Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp, it claimed in a release.

This was an extension of “Paper QR Ticket” currently available through ticket counters, it said.

To use the facility, passengers will need to send the message `Hi' to 9670008889.

Operational since 2014, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar is the first metro route in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro One has daily ridership of 2,60,000.

MMOPL also claimed that it has adopted many technological innovations like bank combo cards, mobile QR tickets and loyalty programs.

