  4. Mumbai man under treatment for mental illness jumps to death from 9th floor of 5-star hotel

Mumbai man under treatment for mental illness jumps to death from 9th floor of 5-star hotel

Mumbai man jumps off hotel: Sorab Pesi Khandalawala leapt to his death at around 1 pm yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Mumbai Updated on: August 01, 2022 8:01 IST
mumbai man jumps off building, mumbai man
Image Source : PTI Mumbai man under treatment for mental illness jumps to death from 9th floor of 5-star hotel

Highlights

  • A 59-year-old man undergoing treatment for a mental illness jumped to death in Mumbai.
  • He checked into a 5-star hotel in Lower Parel, and jumped off its 9th floor yesterday.
  • A case of accidental death has been registered in NM Joshi Marg police station.

Mumbai man jumps off hotel: In a strange incident, a 59-year-old man undergoing treatment for a mental illness jumped to death from the 9th floor of a 5-star hotel in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Sunday. A case of accidental death has been registered in NM Joshi Marg police station.

Sorab Pesi Khandalawala leapt to his death at around 1 pm yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The official said Khandalawala had come to the five-star hotel around 11.20 am in a hired cab for lunch.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2005 at Masina hospital in Byculla in south Mumbai, he said.

(agency inputs)

