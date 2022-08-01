Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai man under treatment for mental illness jumps to death from 9th floor of 5-star hotel

Mumbai man jumps off hotel: In a strange incident, a 59-year-old man undergoing treatment for a mental illness jumped to death from the 9th floor of a 5-star hotel in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Sunday. A case of accidental death has been registered in NM Joshi Marg police station.

Sorab Pesi Khandalawala leapt to his death at around 1 pm yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The official said Khandalawala had come to the five-star hotel around 11.20 am in a hired cab for lunch.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2005 at Masina hospital in Byculla in south Mumbai, he said.

