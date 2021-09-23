Mumbai Islamist group protests against opening of Cinema halls in holy city Madina

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In a press release released by the academy, the Muslim body said that Saudi Arabia has lost its credentials as an Islamic state, and claimed that the state has opened cinema halls in Madina as a part of a conspiracy by Israel to induce western culture in the heart of Muslims.

Raza Academy, an Islamist organisation based in Mumbai staged a protest against the opening of cinema halls in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Muslim body held placards that said 'Stop Cinema Halls in Madina Munawwarah' and 'Open the Gate of Harmain Sharifain' and raised anti-Saudi slogans outside Minara Mosque in Mumbai.

In a press release released by the academy, the Muslim body said that Saudi Arabia has lost its credentials as an Islamic state, and claimed that the state has opened cinema halls in Madina as a part of a conspiracy by Israel to induce western culture in the heart of Muslims.

Raza academy added that it warns the Saudi regime not to play with the sentiments of Muslima worldwide as an act of insult to the Holy cities of Makkah and Madina shall be seen as 'an insult to Commandments of the Almighty Allah as well as the Holy Prophet of Islam'.

The academy further called upon all Islamic countries to counter Saudi's 'illegal modernisation plans for the Holy cities', and 'stress upon the Saudi government to shelve all such ideas that are against the tenements of Islam'.

