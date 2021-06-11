Rain lashes Mumbai for third straight day, waterlogging at several areas

Image Source : PTI People wade through a waterlogged street at Hindmata in Mumbai.

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs with incidents of waterlogging in low-lying areas for the third consecutive day. According to news agency ANI, waterlogging has been reported at Kings Circle in Matunga, Lower Parel, Mahim and pther areas. The Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 107.4 mm rain during the last 24 hours, said the Met department.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that cases of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, may spike following heavy rainfall in the financial capital as monsoons lashed the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next five days. It has issued an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. It has also issued warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. On Thursday morning, the Mumbai Airport was shut for 30 minutes and one flight was diverted amid heavy rains. Heavy downpour also disrupted local train services.

Meanwhile, the BMC has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city, after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media. The BMC said that it generally inspects all manholes as a part of its pre-monsoon works and replaces their lids if necessary.

READ MORE: Narrow escape for 2 women as they fall into open manhole in Bhandup | VIDEO

READ MORE: Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert, 15 NDRF teams deployed in coastal areas

Latest India News