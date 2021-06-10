Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Rains: Narrow escape for 2 women as they fall into open manhole in Bhandup area | VIDEO

As heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, two women had a narrow escape as they fell into an open manhole in Bhandup area on Wednesday. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday had directed officials to ensure all precautions are taken to protect citizens. Chahal undertook a high-level meeting with ward officials, along with officials from other agencies.

The civic chief had directed that manholes in all 24 wards are checked and closely monitored to prevent any untoward incidents, especially in areas where there is heavy waterlogging.

Apart from senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, authorities from BEST, Mumbai Police, Central and Western Railways, Mhada, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Mumbai Metro were also present.

The BMC has also directed Metro authorities to ensure that there is no waterlogging wherever there are barricades installed for Metro works.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that the 5th Battalion is prepositioning 15 teams in the coastal region following a requisition from the Maharashtra government. NDRF said that 15 teams were being prepositioned in coastal Maharashtra following the prediction of heavy rain in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts along with Mumbai. These 15 teams include three teams permanently deployed in Mumbai.

