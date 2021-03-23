Maharashtra: 86 police personnel including 65 from Mumbai Police Crime Branch transferred; 2 close to Vaze

Image Source : FILE IMAGE 86 Mumbai Crime Branch officers transferred, including 2 close confidantes of Sachin Waze

The Maharashtra government has transferred as many as 86 police officers, including 65 from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Two of the transferred officers are said to be suspended police officer Sachin Vaze's close confidantes.

The two suspended cops are Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Qazi and Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Hoval. Both of them were subordinates of Sachin Vaze.

Both the cops are believed to have been questioned several times by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Vaze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai. Referred to as an encounter specialist, Vaze was suspended in 2004 and was controversially reinstated by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

