Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police, SDRF officials attacked by locals during dispute over face masks

It is necessary for all of us to support the government machinery as it tries to limit the coronavirus outbreak. However, even in the 3rd phase of the lockdown, reports of citizens misbehaving with police continue to hit the news. Latest in this is the incident in Mumbai where police officials were assaulted by locals

The reason?

There was a dispute over face masks. The patrolling party consisting of police officials and officials of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were assaulted by a group of 15-20 people. The patrolling party was on duty and questioned the locals for not taking adequate anti-coronavirus measures and not wearing masks.

The policemen and SRPF officials were then assaulted by the mob with sharp-edged weapons. The ensuing scuffle left 3 policemen and 2 SRPF personnel injured.

"Some personnel of police&State Reserve Police Force were attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute between them & locals over not wearing face masks in Garib Nawaz Nagar are of Antop Hill yesterday. 3 personnel were injured. Case registered," said Pranay Ashok, PRO of Mumbai Police.

Some personnel of police&State Reserve Police Force were attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute between them & locals over not wearing face masks in Garib Nawaz Nagar are of Antop Hill y'day. 3 personnel were injured. Case registered: Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok pic.twitter.com/YPIrMQdDzl — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

The injured personnel are receiving treatment in hospital.

