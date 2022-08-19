Friday, August 19, 2022
     
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West, many feared trapped

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash Mumbai Updated on: August 19, 2022 13:43 IST
A four-storey building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, the BMC said.

According to BMC, the ground-plus-four floor Gitanjali Building which collapsed, was declared a dangerous structure and had been vacated, and further details were awaited.

The incident occurred when the dahi-handi celebrations were in full swing in the vicinity, and the rescuers were checking to ascertain if any persons were injured or trapped there.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade sent 10 fire tenders, three ambulances to the spot, and other teams have also been rushed for relief and rescue operations.

