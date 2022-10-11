Mulayam Singh Yadav last rites: Elevated platform constructed overnight amid drizzles for last darshan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Locals witnessing the work said the construction of the elevated platform and the pandaal started late in the night.

Mulayam Singh Yadav last rites: Scores of men and some machines worked through the night amid drizzle to create a platform for conducting the last rites of socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav here on Tuesday.

They also raised a huge tarpaulin pandaal supported by metal frames to cover the area before the platform amid drizzles and overcast skies.

Both the platform and the pandaal are created inside the Mela ground premises, where the famous annual Saifai Mahotsav was held until five years ago.

The platform is made of brick and cement and is around three-feet high with soil filled in it. The platform is just adjacent to the memorial of Yadav's first wife Malti Devi, who passed away in 2003.

Locals witnessing the work said the construction of the elevated platform and the pandaal started late in the night. They said two excavators were deployed and that the speed of work amazed them.

"It was all a level ground here instead of the platform and the pandaal. When the Saifai Mahotsav would be held, this area was used by vendors for setting up their tents. The main shows of artistes and film starts would take place in the hall on the other side," Ambrish Yadav, who came for the last rites from a nearby village, said.

Around 10.30 am, District Magistrate Avanish Rai and Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh reviewed the preparation works for the last rites. Both denied any comments to media.

Considered among India's political heavyweights, Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was the founder of the Samajwadi Party. He served as defence minister of the country and was three time chief minister of UP. The last rites are scheduled later during the day.

