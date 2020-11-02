Image Source : PTI Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to President Kovind, seeks security for family

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, wife of jailed BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari has demanded security for her family, BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, said on Monday. Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in a jail in Punjab in connection with an extortion casẹ and the UP police have been trying to bring him to the state for appearance in connection with various cases.

Fearing for the safety of her husband and sons, Afshan Ansari requested in the letter that hearing in all the cases of her husband should be done through video conferencing from jail, Afzal Ansari, who is the jailed leader's brother, said.

In the letter released to the media, Afshan also noted that former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Brig Mohammad Usman, freedom fighter Shaukatullah belonged to the family and charged that action was taken against her family due to "political vendetta".

(With inputs from PTI)

